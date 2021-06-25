Square Enix claims that its upcoming title Forspoken will aim to deliver “the highest quality visuals ever seen in an open-world game”.

First teased in 2020 under the tentative title Project Athia before confirming its official title this year, Forspoken is the debut game from the Japanese company’s new Luminous Productions studio.

The game was used to showcase AMD‘s FidelityFX Super Resolution, which is set to rival Nvidia‘s own DLSS upscaling technology.

Alongside some new footage of Forspoken featuring its protagonist Frey running and jumping across a couple of detailed landscapes, the clip includes an interview with Luminous studio head and general manager Takeshi Aramaki.

“Our studio’s philosophy is ‘to create games unlike anything experienced before, fusing the world’ latest technologies with art’,” he said.

“Implementing cutting-edge AMD technology in the development of Forspoken is an embodiment of that philosophy.”

“With Forspoken, we are aiming to achieve the highest quality visuals ever seen in an open world game.”

As with DLSS, FidelityFX Super Resolution would mean it is possible to deliver 4K visuals without sacrificing high frame rate.

Both PS5 and Xbox Series X|S use AMD GPUs so stand to benefit from FidelityFX Super Resolution. Currently, many next-gen games provide graphics options where players can only choose between 4K visuals or 60FPS.

Excited to continue our close partnership with @AMD and see what game developers can do with FidelityFX Super Resolution, available to preview in our GDK today for @Windows, @Xbox Series X|S and #XboxOne consoles. pic.twitter.com/A446cNRUug — Jason Ronald (@jronald) June 24, 2021

The technology was made available for PC developers earlier this week. Jason Ronald, director of program management for Xbox, confirmed that Xbox developers can also preview it. A release date has not yet been confirmed for PS5.

Forspoken is set to release on PC and PS5 in 2022. It will reportedly be a PS5 console exclusive for at least two years.

Elsewhere, Microsoft has said that Windows 11 will be the “best Windows ever for gaming”. The new OS was unveiled yesterday (June 24) following a leak last week.