NewsGaming News

‘Squid Game’ game announced by Netflix

A 'Rebel Moon' game is also in development

By Ryan Easby
squid game jung ho yeon kang sae byeok nominations sag awards 2022 taken by surprise
Jung Ho-yeon in 'Squid Game'. Credit: Netflix

Squid Game game has been announced by Netflix as being in development.

Netflix yesterday announced its upcoming slate of games in a blog post, which includes titles such as Cozy Grove: Camp Spirit, FashionVerse, Sonic Mania Plus, Hades, Monument Valley 1 & 2 and more.

The company also announced “a game set in the universe of Squid Game, in which you can compete with other players in games from the hit series”.

Advertisement

Rebel Moon is also in development at Super Evil Megacorp, and will “take place following the events of Rebel Moon-Part One: A Child Of Fire and Rebel Moon-Part Two: The Scargiver”. Fans will be able to “choose their rebel” and fight alongside their friends in a “four-player co-op action game”.

'Squid Game: The Challenge'
‘Squid Game: The Challenge’ (CREDIT: Netflix)

According to Mike Verdu, vice president of Netflix’s gaming division, by the end of this year, Netflix will have “86 games available – all included with every Netflix membership without ads, in-app purchases or extra fees”. Verdu also confirmed that there are “nearly 90 more games in development” and that Netflix is “just getting started”.

The news comes after Squid Game received its first spin-off, Squid Game: The Challenge, earlier this year, with a second series for the reality TV series already in development at Netflix alongside a second series of Squid Game itself.

Late last month, Netflix confirmed that three Grand Theft Auto games would be joining the service in December. These games are Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas

The games were added to the Netflix Games catalog today (December 14), and join games such as Poinby, Oxenfree, Into The Breach, and Kentucky Route Zero

Advertisement

In other gaming news, Nintendo Switch users can now check their Year In Review. Elsewhere, the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) has been permanently cancelled following years of issues.

You May Like

Advertisement

TRENDING

Advertisement