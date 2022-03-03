‘Stalker 2’ development “shifted to the sidelines” amid Russian invasion of Ukraine

Stalker 2: Heart Of Chernobyl developer GSC Game World has put the upcoming game on hold due to the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.

GSC Game World is based in Kyiv, Ukraine, and the country has been significantly impacted by military action from Russia since February 24. The UN refugee agency has estimated that around 1million people have fled Ukraine since the start of the invasion (via AP News).

The Stalker 2 development team released a video titled “Lights! Camera! War…” on March 2, which used the backdrop of motion capture footage for the game and real-world footage of strikes against the Ukraine to announce that work on the game will continue “after the victory” of Ukraine.

“Our country is forced to fight for [its] existence again. Seems like this is the price of freedom,” was written over the footage. “Now we are striving to help our employees and their families survive. The game development shifted to the sidelines. But we will definitely continue. After the victory. Glory to Ukraine.”

The video description then linked to the Come Back Alive organisation, which helps the Ukrainian military and volunteers via donations, which can be made here. There is also mention of a fund for Ukraine’s Armed Forces that was opened by the National Bank of Ukraine, which can be found here.

On February 24 the Stalker 2 team asked the entire games industry to “help those in need,” with Ukraine’s vice prime minister issuing an open letter to the entire industry yesterday (March 3) as well.

“I am sure that you will not only hear, but also do everything possible to protect Ukraine, Europe and, finally, the entire democratic world,” he wrote.

