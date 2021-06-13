‘Stalker 2: Heart Of Chernobyl’ is coming to Game Pass on launch in April

Bethesda showed more details of Stalker 2: Heart Of Chernobyl during its E3 conference.

A new trailer let us know that Stalker 2: Heart Of Chernobyl will continue the story of The Zone, following Strelokh as he journeys into Pripyat. The official trailer is available below:

Advertisement

The trailer shown at E3 features a number of story scenes, with the main protagonist talking to a group around a campfire, a man dancing to classical music, and a man dressed in black known as The Stranger standing on a rooftop.

Bethesda revealed very little of Stalker 2: Heart Of Chernobyl’s story, although we know the game will still focus around ‘The Zone’. The Zone of Alienation is a 60km exclusion zone around the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant.

In the Stalker games The Zone is warped and full of bizarre creatures and anomalies that the player must avoid, and the trailer gave players a snippet of an anomaly detecting device, as well as the traditional method of throwing metal bolts.

Bethesda confirmed the game will feature 4K visuals, ray-traced reflections and lighting. The footage shown focused around the game’s ray-traced lighting, featuring scenes with bright electricity and moody lighting.

Stalker 2: Heart Of Chernobyl will launch April 22, 2021 and will be available on Xbox Game Pass from day one.

Advertisement

Bethesda also announced that Starfield will launch on November 11 2022 as an Xbox Series X|S and PC exclusive and on Xbox Game Pass, day one.

The short cinematic trailer, which was originally posted before the showcase by The Washington Post, features a first-person viewpoint aboard a spaceship called the Constellation, as well as an alien planet.