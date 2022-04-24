‘Stalker 2: Heart Of Chornobyl’ website blocked in Russia

The website for GSC Game World’s upcoming Stalker 2 has now been blocked in Russia after the developer said that it would no longer sell its products in the country.

According to a report from RIA Novosti (Via VGC), the website has been blocked in Russia by an order from the prosecutor general’s office. The website can no longer be viewed by those in the country.

GSC Game World is based in Ukraine but has recently begun moving its offices to the Czech Republic. The information came from reports that the company was applying to open its business in the country. GSC Game World made the move after Russia invaded Ukraine, which forced the developer to push back the release date of Stalker 2.

To help aid Ukraine, GSC Game World announced that it would be launching a charity sale. All of the developer’s titles were discounted, and any money earned through the sale was to be donated to humanitarian organisations based in Ukraine. Overall the developer was able to donate £612,557.

GSC Game World tweeted after the sale, saying, “The charity sale of GSC Game World games is over. Together with you, we’ve managed to raise more than $800,000. Thank you! After taxes and store commissions, all funds will be donated to the Come Back Alive Charitable Foundation. We will remember that. Always.”

The developer also updated the title of their upcoming game. Stalker 2: Heart Of Chornobyl now includes the Ukrainian spelling of the region instead of the previously used Russian one. During the same update, GSC Game World also announced that it would be cancelling all pre-orders of the game in Russia.

