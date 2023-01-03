‘Stalker 2’ reveals a new trailer and PC system requirements

A new trailer for Stalker 2: Heart Of Chornobyl has been released, with Ukrainian-based developer GSC Game World also sharing the PC requirements for the first-person-shooter survival horror game – both of which can be seen below.

The studio has also relaunched pre-orders for Stalker 2, after Xbox stopped accepting them in September 2022. Xbox also started refunding those that had previously pre-ordered Stalker 2, because the game had been postponed to an “unconfirmed date in the future”.

Stalker 2 was originally set for release in December 2022 but in June, GSC Game World confirmed the title would be delayed until 2023 following the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The studio also shared a video showing the reality of creating a game while dealing with bombings and military service.

There is still no concrete release date for Stalker 2 but GSC Game World seems confident the game will launch in the first half of 2023. Check out the new trailer below:

Stalker 2 comes in three digital editions. The Standard Edition (£49.99) comes with a handful of bonus skins, while the Deluxe Edition (£64.99) includes a unique side quest, the official soundtrack, an artbook as well as bonus weapon skins and costumes for both single and multi-player. The Ultimate Edition (£94.99) comes with even more skins, costumes, two story expansions and a season pass. Fans can pre-order the game here.

GSC Game World is also releasing four physical versions of Stalker 2 that include a variety of real-world extras including backpacks, figurines, maps, patches, and art books. Check them out here.

Died in an anomaly. Shot by Loners. Found with a stone around his neck. Thrown off a cliff. Torn apart by dogs… Here, at the Zone, feel free to choose your destiny. Get it here: https://t.co/ApJx6qo3e3 P.S. More HQ screenshots are here: https://t.co/2Wb0E3aqf7 pic.twitter.com/AOSiMGYBLP — S.T.A.L.K.E.R. OFFICIAL (@stalker_thegame) December 29, 2022

Alongside the pre-orders, GSC has also shared the PC requirements needed to run Stalker 2.

Minimum PC Requirements to run Stalker 2: Heart Of Chornobyl

OS Version: Windows 10 / Windows 11

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 1600X / Intel Core i5-7600K

Memory: 8 GB

Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 580 8GB, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 6GB

Disc space: 150 GB SSD

Recommended PC Requirements to run Stalker 2: Heart Of Chornobyl

OS Version: Windows 10 / Windows 11

Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 3700X / Intel Core i7-9700K

Memory: 16 GB

Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT 8GB, Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super 8GB, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 Ti 11GB

Disc space: 150 GB SSD

Stalker 2: Heart Of Chernobyl is planned to release in 2023 for Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Xbox Game Pass.

