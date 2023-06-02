‘Stalker 2’ test build leaks after a “year and a half” of attacks by Russian hackers

GSC Game World has confirmed that test materials for Stalker 2: Heart Of Chornobyl have been leaked, following “almost a year and a half” of attacks from a Russian group of hackers.

In a statement published yesterday (June 1), GSC Game World confirmed that “information intended for internal testing of various game aspects” has been leaked.

The studio points to a group of Russian hackers as the culprit, and says they have been “attacking the company for almost a year and a half”.

As a result, GSC Game World has requested that fans avoid interacting with any of the Stalker 2 leaks that are now in the wild, which appear to include an early testing build of the game.

“Although these materials are only used for testing purposes and are not release-ready, these leaks may ruin your experience of exploring the Zone by yourself,” reads the statement.

“Rest assured, our team remains dedicated to delivering an exceptional gaming experience. Stalker 2: Heart Of Chornobyl is the game we dedicate our hearts and souls to. Despite the issue, we will continue to ensure that the game will satisfy your expectations, as we hope.”

GSC Game World was forced to deliver a similar statement in March, when it was targeted by pro-Russian hackers who wanted the Ukrainian studio to “rethink [its] attitude towards players from Belarus and Russia“.

Though it’s unclear if the same group is to blame for both hacks, the first instance saw hackers demand a Russian-localised version of Stalker 2 and the unbanning of one of their group from the game’s Discord server.

However, the studio turned down their demands and asked fans to ignore any leaked material.

“We are a Ukrainian company, and like most Ukrainians, we have experienced many things that are much more terrifying: destroyed houses, ruined lives, and the deaths of our loved ones,” said GSC Game World. “Attempts to blackmail or intimidate us are completely futile.”

A release date for Stalker 2 is yet to be confirmed, though its development has been significantly affected by the war in Ukraine.