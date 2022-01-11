‘Star Citizen’ and ‘Squadron 42’ are still years from launch

Star Citizen and Squadron 42 are still “years away” from launch, developer Cloud Imperium Games has confirmed.

Speaking in a recent MCV/DEVELOP Spread (as spotted by MassivelyOp), CIG COO Carl Jones said:

“I guess we’ll see how long [Roberts] needs to be over…“ he goes on to say:

“But yeah, it could be one or two years more. He’s spending more time over here with the Squadron 42 team and with our other developers, but it’ll be this year when he moves over for longer periods of time. Hopefully, that means we can progress Squadron 42 through to completion faster. We want to get that game finished, but it will be finished when it’s ready.”

In November, CIG announced that Star Citizen has raised almost $400million USD. It also revealed that it planned to open a large studio in Manchester. The new studio is set to open in May 2022, with the company’s existing 400-strong team, based in nearby Wilmslow, moving into the new offices. However, the company is expecting a quick expansion – its five-year plan seeing the team expand to 700 people by 2023.

“The company is committed to game development in the UK and is invested in growing its Manchester studio to serve as a pivotal team for its large-scale game plans,” said Cloud Imperium Games in an official statement. “The new Manchester studio will begin its local recruiting efforts in early 2022, with positions available for programmers, artists, animators, audio specialists, writers, designers and producers, as well as in administrative roles, and in entry-level positions for newcomers looking to make a start in the videogames industry.”

