‘Star Wars Eclipse’ makes no promises for its characters – “anyone can die”

Quantic Dream‘s Star Wars Eclipse will share a lot of similarities with the developer’s previous titles, such as making no promises for the safety of its characters.

Eclipse is an action-adventure but it will still feature a determinant and winding narrative that the French developer has become famous for. In 2021, a new studio was opened in Montréal, Canada, to support the development of Eclipse but details have been light on its progress.

“Can I say it still exists? Because it exists,” replied vice president of marketing Lisa Pendse in an interview with IGN at Tokyo Game Show last week. “It’s just not ready. It’s simmering.”

Pendse continued to say that the priority of her team was to communicate from the beginning that Eclipse would possess “all of the elements that you would come to expect and want from a Quantic Dream title”.

These include “intricately branching narratives” and “multiple playable characters”. Those characters are currently unknown to fans – the game is set during the High Republic era which is two centuries before the events of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace.

“There’s no game over. Anyone can die, anything can happen and the story sort of continues so that those signatures are still there. But what we’ve been doing is even more ramping up our expertise in the gameplay arena,” explained Pendse.

Regarding a release date, she was not able to share any specifics, but clarified that this was in fact a positive for the developers of Eclipse.

“One of the amazing things about working with NetEase is that they’re not imposing release dates on us,” she said of Quantic Dream’s parent company.

“Quantic Dream has always released games when they’re ready and I think the high level of quality that you get when you buy a Quantic Dream game is a testament to the value of that approach.”

“And it’s the same exact same thing with Star Wars Eclipse. So you will know, but it’s too early right now to really give any update on it.”

