‘Star Wars Eclipse’ will reportedly feature a brand new race

Star Wars Eclipse will reportedly introduce a brand new race to the Star Wars universe.

According to a new report from Sacred Symbols (transcribed by VGC) host Colin Moriarty said that Quantic Dream‘s next game “is not even really in production yet.”

Moriarty also described documents provided to them from a source that includes a description of one of the main characters and their motivations. He gets into more details and claims that the protagonist character is called Sarah, “an athletic 30-something” who is a member of a “human-like race.”

Advertisement

“Materials seen by this podcast describe a so-called Project S, with a character named Sarah as the lead,” Moriarty said. He also states that this new race is at the head of a new sort of empire called The Zaraan.

“It prides itself on political and military aggression and similar to what you find elsewhere in Star Wars there’s little differentiation between males and females when it comes to roles and responsibilities,” he explained. “But, there’s an interesting wrinkle, when Zaraan marries, their nuptials carry interesting military implications as they become one governing unit that works together.

“This is a problem, because Sarah, a fanatical true believer in the violence and criminality regularly demonstrated by her empire, is married to a character named Xendo, who is a far softer touch. Part of the game seems to revolve around these two characters and their relationship.”

It was also said that Star Wars Eclipse is being co-written by David Cage – the founder of Quantic Dreams – and Adam Williams who have both previously worked on other projects at the studio.

Star Wars Eclipse was announced during The Game Awards and will be set during the High Republic era – roughly 200 before the events of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace in canon.

Advertisement

In other news, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is “still on track” for March 2023 release.