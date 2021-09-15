‘Star Wars: Hunters’ gets a new cinematic trailer

Star Wars: Hunters, a new free-to-play multiplayer game from the galaxy far, far away, has just unveiled a new cinematic trailer.

The game, which pits new Star Wars characters against each other in arena combat, is coming to Nintendo Switch and Mobile. Now, we finally get a closer look at what to expect with an impressive new trailer.

The best part? It looks as though you can play as two Jawas in a trenchcoat.

The two Jawas are collectively known as Utooni and make up a single playable character in the upcoming Star Wars arena game. It’s similar to how Ren & Stimpy will appear in the new Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl and essentially lets you control both Jawas as a single character.

Expect some hilarious comedy timing between the two Jawas – at least, if the new trailer is anything to go by. But it looks as though they’ll make fierce combatants, too. The official Star Wars: Hunters website says they’re “Jawa scrappers with an arsenal of hidden firepower.”

Hunters will also feature a Mandalorian character, a Droid, an ex-Stormtrooper, and a Wookiee.

Unfortunately, the new Star Wars: Hunters trailer confirms that the game has been delayed – heading to Nintendo Switch and Mobile sometime in 2022. The game was first said to be launching later in 2021.

Although no official gameplay has been revealed just yet, Hunters is said to be an “arena-based” multiplayer game set after the fall of the Galactic Empire. But whether or not this will be a MOBA style game or something else entirely remains to be seen.

“Star Wars: Hunters will connect players in real-time to battle in arena settings inspired by iconic Star Wars locales,” reads an official press release. “Compete as daring bounty hunters, heroes of the Rebellion and hold-outs of the fallen Empire in an action game that immerses you in fast-paced and visually stunning Star Wars conflict.”

