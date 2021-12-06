‘Star Wars: Hunters’ gets first gameplay trailer

Developer Zynga has released the first look at gameplay for its upcoming competitive multiplayer title, Star Wars: Hunters.

The “Enter the Arena” trailer below showcases the 4v4 battles players can expect to experience in the final game, along with a brief introduction to each of the eight playable characters.

Originally announced in February 2021, the free-to-play game is set after the fall of the Galactic Empire – that’s after Return of the Jedi to anyone who hasn’t memorised a fictional chronology – and sees players controlling bounty hunters in arena battles. The footage in the trailer is based on the mobile version of the game and shows some satisfyingly fast-paced gameplay as players battle for control of the game’s arenas.

While all of the characters are pulled from distinctive corners of the Star Wars universe – highlights include a Wookiee named Grozz; a seemingly former Stormtrooper with a cracked helmet and far too much weaponry going by the name Sentinel; and a pair of Jawas in a trenchcoat battling under the moniker Utooni – potentially the most interesting is J-3DI, a droid who seems to think he’s an actual Jedi.

“Today’s gameplay reveal gives players their first look at the Hunters in action, showcasing eight of the dynamic characters which will be available at launch,” said Bernard Kim, president of publishing at Zynga, via statement. “Our teams at NaturalMotion and Boss Alien are excited for fans to enter the fray and compete for galaxy-wide glory in the Arena next year.”

Developed in partnership with Lucasfilm Games, Star Wars: Hunters still doesn’t have a release date beyond 2022, but the game will launch on Nintendo Switch consoles and Android and iOS smartphones. Interestingly, Zynga says that the game “does not require a Nintendo Switch Online membership to download and play.” Interested players can pre-register for the game and learn more about the assorted fighters on the official site now.

With EA reportedly turning down a third Star Wars Battlefront game, Star Wars: Hunters may scratch the multiplayer itch for fans of the galaxy far, far away.

