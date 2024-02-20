‘Star Wars Jedi’ actor says a live-action appearance must be “right” for the story

Cameron Monaghan, the actor who plays Cal Kestis in the Star Wars Jedi series, has said that he would like a live-action appearance of his character as long as it was “right”.

Speaking at a panel at Fan Expo Vancouver 2024 on February 17, Monaghan was asked if he had thought any more on the possibility of reprising his role in a film or TV show.

“It would have to be right,” answered the actor (via The Direct). “By that I mean, it has to continue the story or the character in some way. I don’t want him to just kind of show up to stand around and be there.

Advertisement

“I want him to mean something and for there to be a significance for the character itself. So, it would have to make sense. But in the right context then, yeah, absolutely.”

Monaghan’s performance as Cal Kestis, one of the few survivors of the Great Jedi Purge, has been nominated for several awards such as Best Performance at The Game Awards 2023 and Best Lead Performer at the Golden Joystick Awards 2023.

Cal’s story will continue in the third Star Wars Jedi game which was revealed towards the end of last year. Though director Stig Asmussen has departed developer Respawn Entertainment, he did announce that there’s a “pretty safe assumption” that the next game would be made in Unreal Engine 5.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor was one of NME‘s highest rated games of 2023, with praise paid to the combat that had evolved on the highlights of the first entry in the series.

Advertisement

“Whether he managed to get to his goal was up to you though – and the improved combat mechanics, more fleshed out side-quests and (thank god) less complicated map made this new journey even more enjoyable than the last. The genuinely moving story had us in tears at its emotional climax too. Perhaps the team behind Star Wars’ next movie should take note…” said NME.

In other gaming news, Baldur’s Gate 3 developer Larian Studios criticised a number of companies that laid off their teams in order to safeguard profits for shareholders.