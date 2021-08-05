‘Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order’ franchise getting continued investment

EA has confirmed that Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order will receive continued investment, hinting that the new Star Wars franchise is far from over.

During a financial conference call with investors, EA stated that it would “continue to invest” in the Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order series. Niko Partners senior analyst Daniel Ahmad shared some of the details via Twitter.

EA Conference Call: – Mass Effect Legendary Edition performed well above expectations. – Will continue to invest in the Jedi Fallen Order franchise – Battlefield 2042 was the most discussed new game during June. Trailers received 210m views across all channels. — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) August 4, 2021

Advertisement

Although nothing has been officially confirmed as yet, that’s a pretty strong indicator that a sequel to the popular Star Wars action-adventure game could be in the works. Then there’s the fact that Respawn – the developers of Jedi: Fallen Order – recently began recruiting for a new single-player game.

“We’re developing a brand new single-player adventure from Respawn Entertainment,” said Respawn creative director Mohammad Alavi via Twitter.

“We’re a small, but ambitious team with a history of dreaming big and making splashes.”

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order was a huge hit for the company, with the game surpassing a staggering 20 million users back in June. This new hint at a continued franchise seems to suggest we’ll see a sequel eventually

It’s also not the first time we’ve seen hints about the return of Cal Kestis’s and learning more about his story. EA CEO Patrick Wilson previously referred to Jedi Fallen Order as the “first title in an entirely new franchise,” which suggest additional instalments eventually.

And with a promise of new Star Wars games announcements coming in 2022, it might be coming sooner than we think.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Ubisoft has revealed the beta for Riders Republic is available for three days at the end of August.