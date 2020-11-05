‘Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order’ is coming to EA Play next week

EA has announced that last year’s (2019) Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order will be joining EA Play from next week.

The game joins on November 10 and marks the date that Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members will also be granted an EA Play membership as part of their subscription. EA Play users on other platforms will also be eligible to play the game through the service.

Being in EA Play means members will have the opportunity to play the entire single-player game for free, which is set after the events of Star Wars Episode III: Revenge Of The Sith, and has Jedi protagonist Hal on the run as he attempts to rebuild the Jedi order.

Advertisement

The game also had a new update earlier this year which added new content. Combat challenges, new game plus, and a game mode known as Battle Grid were added for players to test their strength on.

Check out the announcement tweet below:

Begin your journey Nov. 10 when Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order enters The Play List. The galaxy awaits. Find out more here: https://t.co/n68u0OG9NU pic.twitter.com/3pGilGiAtO — Electronic Arts (@EA) November 5, 2020

Microsoft originally announced that Xbox Game Pass and EA Play would be merging when it announced the Xbox Series consoles launch information. The service carries across all Xbox devices and will launch on the same date as the next-gen consoles. PC owners will have to wait a little longer to reap the benefits of EA Play, as the service is not expected to join on the platform till September.

EA also announced that numerous games from the current-gen systems will be coming to next-gen with a series of enhancements, the recent Star Wars Squadrons included. Upgrades for the selection included higher frame rates, 4K resolution and improved loading times.

Advertisement

While the company has said that Star Wars Squadrons will receive no post-launch content, it did recently add Baby Yoda to the game, alongside a selection of The Mandalorian related cosmetic items.