‘Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order’ to receive next-gen upgrade this summer

Lucasfilm Games has announced that the next-generation version of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order will arrive this summer.

It was confirmed in a new Star Wars blog post, in celebration of the annual Star Wars Day (May 4), Respawn Entertainment‘s 2019 action-adventure game will receive a next-generation upgrade for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles.

“Coming this summer, we’re excited to announce the nextgen release of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, bringing a number of technical improvements to the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles versions of the game,” the blog post said.

Advertisement

This version will be a free cross-generation upgrade to current console owners of Jedi: Fallen Order.

EA is also offering up to 70 per cent off the Standard and Deluxe Editions from now until May 12 for PS4, Xbox One, Origin, and Steam.

In January, a free update for Jedi: Fallen Order was released for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles, which saw the game receive next-gen enhancements. The new patch introduced higher resolutions and frame-rates for the next-gen systems, as well as an increase in performance.

The game originally launched for PC, PS4, and Xbox One but is playable through backwards compatibility on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

Electronic Arts revealed last year that it plans to double down on Star Wars games following the success of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Star Wars Battlefront II.