‘Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’ will have “weeks” of patches following reports of PC performance issues

Electronic Arts (EA) has shared that Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will have “weeks” of patches after it launches, following reports of the game running poorly on PC platforms.

READ MORE: The 8 best PC games you need to play in 2023

In a tweet published last night (April 26), EA shared that it already has plans to patch Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, which launches on Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC tomorrow (April 28).

“In the weeks ahead, we’ll deploy patches that will: fix bugs, improve performance, [and] add more accessibility features,” wrote the company.

Cal’s newest journey in a galaxy far, far away has begun and we’re excited for you to experience it! Our first patch will arrive on launch day across all platforms. In the weeks ahead, we’ll deploy patches that will: – Fix bugs

– Improve performance

– Add more accessibility… pic.twitter.com/pUtyoGopP5 — EA Star Wars (@EAStarWars) April 26, 2023

Advertisement

The comment comes as reviews and impressions of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor have been shared by those who played the game early. While the large majority of reviews have praised the game itself, some of those who played the game on PC have reported encountering performance issues on the platform.

“It’s a great game that you should absolutely avoid if you’re playing on PC (for now, at least),” wrote YouTuber Skill Up. “The port is a total mess, namely awful FPS performance that cannot be improved through any settings changes.”

Skill Up added that Survivor struggles with frame-per-second (FPS) issues on high-end graphics cards, and suggested fans wait to see the impact of Survivor‘s launch day patch to see how it runs.

It struggles to maintain 40 fps on a 2080ti/3700x and my 4090/5950x cannot maintain a solid 60 fps. There’s also a game breaking audio bug atm that ruins every cutscene. There’s a PC patch planned for the 28th. Recommend waiting until the impacts of that patch are confirmed. — Skill Up (@SkillUpYT) April 26, 2023

Likewise, PC Gamer‘s review noted “constant” and “unacceptable performance issues,” with framerate drops occurring over multiple machines.

Advertisement

The worst of these performance issues largely seem to affect PC copies of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor — and there’s a chance that tomorrow’s launch day patch addresses some of the problems experienced by reviewers.

While NME‘s own review of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor acknowledged an occasionally “sluggish” framerate on the PS5 version, we awarded the game five stars out of five.

“The best action adventure released in 2023 so far, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has a confidence to its world and the play that it totally manages to back up by how fun it is,” reads our review. “A must-play, perhaps the best action game of the generation so far.”