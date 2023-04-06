‘Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’ PC system requirements have been confirmed

Electronic Arts (EA) has shared the PC system requirements for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, which is set to launch later this month.

As detailed on EA’s website, the PC version of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will require a 64-bit version of Windows 10, along with 155GB of storage space.

It’s also worth noting that any eligible CPU will need four cores and eight threads available, while graphics cards will need to run DirectX12 with at least 8GB of VRAM.

Besides that, the requirements for Survivor vary, as EA has shared separate system requirements for players who are just looking to get the game running, and those who want it to look the best it can.

You can see the minimum and recommended system requirements below.

Minimum system requirements

CPU: Intel Core i7-770 / Ryzen 5 1400

Intel Core i7-770 / Ryzen 5 1400 Graphics card: Nvidia GTX 1070 / Radeon RX 580

Nvidia GTX 1070 / Radeon RX 580 RAM: 8GB

Recommended system requirements

CPU: Intel Core i5 11600K / Ryzen 5 5600X

Intel Core i5 11600K / Ryzen 5 5600X Graphics card: Nvidia RTX2070 / RX 6700 XT

Nvidia RTX2070 / RX 6700 XT RAM: 16GB

The minimum requirements for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor are fairly forgiving, as a number of major game releases have started requiring 16GB of RAM to run efficiently.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is set to launch on April 28. NME recently got to preview the game, and said it was shaping up to be a “strong, confident action-adventure” with “stunning” visuals and a number of combat styles to master.

NME also spoke with Joanna Rob, Survivor‘s narrative technical director, to learn why the game would be a darker adventure for Fallen Order protagonist Cal Kestic.

“Cal is in, like, the worst situation ever,” said Rob. “He spent five years fighting the Empire actively and that’s taken a toll on him. And even as he’s grown into being a Jedi Knight, he’s also become sort of weary of the battle. He doesn’t want to give it up. Too many people have died for him to give up the fight. Which makes him a really interesting Jedi.”

In other gaming news, Bethesda has sparked rumours of a Fallout: New Vegas sequel thanks to an upcoming Fallout 4 update.