‘Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’ Steam page briefly reveals a release date

A Steam page for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has launched, and briefly included a release date for EA‘s upcoming action-adventure game.

Though it has since been edited, the Steam page for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor originally listed the game’s release date as March 16, 2023 (as spotted by TheGamer).

Shortly after, the release date was changed to read ‘Coming soon’ – suggesting that the date was mistakenly announced. However, the date lines up with what we’ve already heard about EA’s projects – last month, the company shared that it would be releasing an unspecified game from a “major IP” before March 31.

However, the Steam page’s description shares some news on what fans can expect from the game. “Star Wars Jedi: Survivor picks up five years after the events of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order,” reads the page. “Cal must stay one step ahead of the Empire’s constant pursuit as he continues to feel the weight of being one of the last remaining Jedi in the galaxy.”

To bridge the five-year gap between games, Lucasfilm is creating a book – set to launch on March 7 – that will take place between Fallen Order and Survivor.

The sequel to Fallen Order was announced with a teaser trailer in May 2022, which you can watch below:

In November, EA CEO Andrew Wilson explained why the company is launching a game with less marketing or build-up.

“The nature of marketing in our industry has meaningfully changed in the past five or six years,” shared Wilson. “You might remember that when we launched Apex Legends, we didn’t tell anybody about it until about 48 hours before the community got to play it.”

In other news, CD Projekt Red has announced that it’s handing Gwent over to fans, and plans to end active development on the game after 2023.