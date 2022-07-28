‘Star Wars: Knights Of The Old Republic’ remake hiring a creative director

Aspyr Media is currently hiring for a creative director to work on its Star Wars: Knights Of The Old Republic remake.

The creative director job listing comes after a report suggested that the remake has been put on hold, with some staff believing that assist studio Saber Interactive could take over the project. The art and design directors for the game were also reportedly fired.

“We are looking for a creative director to join our Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic: Remake team,” reads the job listing.

The same job was put on LinkedIn around a month ago, with the applicant needing ten plus years of industry experience and five plus years of “defining creative game design direction and leading multi-disciplinary teams.”

It could be possible that the game’s been put on hold until a creative director is found, but that’s not confirmed at this stage.

“Reporting to the CEO, the creative director will be responsible for establishing and executing the creative vision for a broad portfolio of games were bringing to life and market,” adds the job description. “This role will oversee story, game design and art teams, helping to shape amazing games people around the world love to play.”

There’s been no official word from the developers about the state of the Knights of the Old Republic remake, which was announced last year. The “from the ground up” remake of BioWare’s 2003 RPG classic also won’t involve that studio or EA, after the latter confirmed as much to Geoff Keighley.

In other news, a “narrative driven” mobile Sonic game is in the works from Sega’s Hardlight studio, which has made a number of infinite runner games in the franchise.