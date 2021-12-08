‘Star Wars: The Old Republic’ expansion delayed until 2022

BioWare has announced that the upcoming Legacy of the Sith expansion for Star Wars: The Old Republic has been delayed until next year.

Now releasing on February 15 2022, “additional testing” is being implemented to finish up the expansion, according to project director Keith Kanneg in an official blog post.

“Legacy of the Sith is something the team has been hard at work on for quite a while but as we get ever closer to launch, it is clear that we need a bit more time,” writes Kanneg. “We’re focusing additional testing on the many areas we have changed throughout the game to deliver the experience we want, and one that you deserve.

“In addition, during our public test server (PTS) your feedback was invaluable in helping us to shape this expansion. Outside of story content (to avoid spoilers) the majority of the expansion and its features will be returning to the PTS for all subscribers this week,” they added.

“We’re thrilled to celebrate the tenth anniversary of Star Wars: The Old Republic with all of you over the next year with Legacy of the Sith and more!”

The downloadable content (DLC) expansion was originally supposed to release on December 14, as creative director Charles Boyd said that “mechanically, we’re doing more in this expansion than maybe anything we’ve ever done”. Boyd also revealed that players will be able to explore the R-4 anomaly, where they will need to take on a cult “obsessed with how the dark side of the force can intersect with technology”.

