‘Stardew Valley’ creator “can’t believe” its new sales milestone

Smash hit indie farming sim Stardew Valley has now reached a monumental milestone of 20million copies sold, according to its developer Eric “ConcernedApe” Barone.

The news comes via the Stardew Valley press site, which states that as of March 2022 the game had sold a total of 20million copies, 13million of which being on PC alone. In an email to PC Gamer, Barone expressed his disbelief at its success, stating: “The 20million copies milestone is really amazing. I can’t believe the game has reached this level.”

This figure puts Stardew Valley alongside the likes of Rocket League, Terraria, and Minecraft as one of the best-selling indie games of all time. Needless to say, it’s a huge number of sales even by AAA standards, and the momentum doesn’t seem to be slowing. Indeed, the trajectory may in fact be swinging in the opposite direction, as by January 2020 (almost four years after the original PC release) the game had sold 10million, with those sales doubled in just over two years.

Advertisement

Barone clarified that the game was in fact continuously doing better than ever: “The average daily sales of Stardew Valley are higher today than at any point,” he said. “I’m not exactly sure why that is. My hope is that the game is just continuing to spread via word of mouth, and the more people that are playing it, the more people will share the game with their friends. Regardless, I’m very happy that Stardew Valley is still so popular.”

Despite the seemingly never-ending success of Stardew Valley, Barone refuses to remain complacent and is currently working on two new titles. One of them is Haunted Chocolatier, although currently it has no specified release date.

In other news, an upcoming Arma stream will reveal “the future” of the series.