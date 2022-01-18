‘Stardew Valley’ creator ConcernedApe is working on a third game

Stardew Valley creator Eric ‘ConcernedApe‘ Barone has shared that he is working on another game as he develops Haunted Chocolatier.

In an interview with Game Informer (via PCGamesN), Barone has shared that he is working on a collaborative project where he’s developing a game as part of a wider team.

On what fans can expect from Barone – who has already announced his next game, Haunted Chocolatier – he said “I’m not trying to make the next big indie hit”.

Continuing, Barone explained “I realise and appreciate that, when my next game comes out, I’m going to have a lot of people who play the game, just because it’s from the guy who made Stardew Valley“.

Barone also clarified that Haunted Chocolatier will “probably come out first,” and added that it is “another completely solo game, kind of like Stardew Valley, where I’m doing literally everything”.

Although not much has been shared on Haunted Chocolatier beyond its first early gameplay reveal, Barone has teased that it will include NPC relationships alike to those in Stardew Valley.

On when fans can expect Haunted Chocolatier to release, Barone has said that it will release only when he’s “personally satisfied that it’s very fun and compelling, in every aspect“.

Although there’s no release date in sight for Haunted Chocolatier – or Barone’s mystery third game – many fans are still having plenty of fun with Stardew Valley. During Awesome Games Done Quick (AGDQ), a Stardew Valley speedrunner completed the game in just 17 minutes by bombing his farm and binning his tools. In less than 20 minutes, the Stardew Valley playthrough raised over £3000 for the Prevent Cancer Foundation.

In other news, Ready Or Not developer Void Interactive has explained why alpha testing is locked behind a £61.98 upgrade.