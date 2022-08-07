‘Stardew Valley’ and ‘Haunted Chocolatier’ could share lore

Stardew Valley creator Eric ‘ConcernedApe‘ Barone has been sharing small updates on how his new project, Haunted Chocolatier, has been going.

Barrone shared a rare screenshot of Haunted Chocolatier on Twitter. The screenshot shows the player character standing in a corridor within the titular haunted castle.

After posting the screenshot, Barone fielded several questions from fans in the replies. Firstly, Haunted Chocolatier will be available on Steam right from release. Next, Barone believes the game should be less than 1GB in file size when it’s finished.

As for the game’s connection with Stardew Valley, Barone elaborated on the relationship between the two games in response to a fan: “It’s gonna be its own separate game with a self-contained identity, it’s not a ‘Stardew 2.’ But there might be some shared lore, I haven’t nailed down exactly to what degree the two will be connected.”.

There were some other morsels of information shared by Barone. At this moment in time, he believes the price of Haunted Chocolatier will be the same as Stardew Valley (£10.99). When asked if the game would be released on mobile, Barone replied “probably not.”

While there will be some cultivation mechanics, Barone stated that Haunted Chocolatier is not a farming game. When asked if the game would have a similar mechanism to Stardew’s community centre, Barone revealed the game would have similar elements which fulfilled the same role. Finally, Haunted Chocolatier will feature hats.

Not much is currently known about Haunted Chocolatier. It’s a simulation game where the player plays as a chocolatier living in a haunted castle whilst operating a chocolate shop. Barone has described the game as “more of an action RPG compared to Stardew Valley” while also sharing similar themes to the latter game.

Haunted Chocolatier currently doesn’t have a release date and Barone is only guaranteeing a PC version, though he does plan to bring it to other platforms as well.

