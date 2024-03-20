‘Stardew Valley’ launches absolutely massive 1.6 update

ConcernedApe has finally launched the 1.6 update for Stardew Valley on PC, with the new version coming to mobile and console soon.

First announced in November 2022, the 1.6 update is the first update for Stardew Valley since 2020, when creator Eric Barone shifted his focus to work on Haunted Chocolatier. Originally the new update was going to be a small one that mostly focused on mod support but over the past few years, the scope shifted.

After teasing features that included cats and dogs wearing hats and a fix for a harvesting bug that’s inadvertently been wasting players time for years, the 1.6 update went live yesterday (March 19) for PC players alongside an absolutely massive set of patch notes.

Advertisement

Alongside fixes for multiplayer and mods, the update includes a number of quality of life changes as well as several text, cosmetic and gameplay fixes. 1.6 also introduces a number of balance changes that will impact combat, skilling and your relationship with your ingame spouse.

Stardew Valley 1.6 is now available on PC pic.twitter.com/HwIE4aYI0Y — ConcernedApe (@ConcernedApe) March 19, 2024

ConcernedApe has also introduced a number of new features to Stardew Valley, but is keeping things vague with the patch notes. “Added more secrets & easter eggs,” he wrote.

The notes also confirm a three-day Desert Festival is due to happen this Spring but can only be accessed after the bus has been repaired. Two mini fishing festivals are also coming to Stardew Valley, alongside an environmental “event”, which will take place in Summer.

As reported earlier this week, a new farm will also be available in Stardew Valley alongside the new mastery system. ConcernedApe hasn’t explained what or how the new system will work, but did promise “powerful perks and items”.

There will also be a new quest available via a big tree, which will introduce new neighbours to the game while turtles will also now be available as pets. Several new items have also been added to Stardew Valley alongside new home renovation types, new crops and new achievements.

Advertisement

Check out the full patch notes here.

this is the best update in the world https://t.co/CDeWWQ3IFy pic.twitter.com/nWmwCTKsvL — Puri🤍 (@Purilly) March 19, 2024

As it stands Barone’s Haunted Chocolatier doesn’t have a release date. Speaking to NME, he confirmed the “life-affirming” RPG about ghosts and chocolate would be released whenever he’s satisfied with it.

In other news, Dwarf Fortress creator Tarn Adams has said that executives responsible for mass industry layoffs “can all eat shit”.