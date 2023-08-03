‘Starfield’ dev becomes a hero for being a sandwich-stealing pirate

Starfield promises players the opportunity to carve their own odyssey amongst the stars, and a developer has become a hero to fans after admitting that they are a sandwich-stealing pirate.

The sci-fi role-playing game – which is slated for release in September – offers players a significant number of customisation options from their character to their ship. In the latest Starfield Direct, various members of the game’s team showed off how they have interpreted that freedom, including producer Jamie Mallory.

Her ship, the H.M.S. Platypus, has been styled after the mammal of the same name. “We’ve done spiders, we’ve done mechs, it’s really whatever your imagination is,” she said as the Direct showcased the chunky creations.

Mallory then shared that she has little investment in being a force for good in Starfield‘s space. “I definitely go the piracy routes,” she stated. “I want to take over ships, I’m going to board ships – ‘this is now mine.'”

“I steal all their sandwiches and I put them in my cargo hold that I have specifically for sandwiches,” Mallory continued with a scene of a pile of sandwiches that took up the entirety of the table.

In an interview with Bethesda, Mallory said that Starfield is in fact her first game that she’s worked on with the studio and that her ideas for ships have expanded since the Direct.

“One of which is a colossal sandwich soaring through space, aptly named ‘The Griller,'” she added. “The name itself strikes fear, but when you witness this mammoth sub-like creation gracefully landing in a cutscene or zipping across the cosmos, it’s pure comedic gold.”

Fans have applauded the producer’s approach to the game as it exemplifies how Starfield has room for a range of heroes, villains and those in between. It’s also plausible that Mallory’s sandwich-stealing is one of the more efficient ways to buy a bigger ship, as one fan found out that it costs approximately 64 cheese sandwiches.

