‘Starfield’ release time revealed for Xbox Series X and S

Starfield‘s specific release time has been shared by Bethesda in the listing for the game on the Xbox Series X and S.

Starfield launches on September 1 for those who shelled out for the Premium or Constellation editions of the game, which unlocks five days of early access as well as other extras like cosmetics for their character.

As such, these players will be able to dive into the game at 1am BST on September 1 (or 5pm PDT/6pm MDT/7pm CDT/8pm EDT on August 31). Australia and New Zealand can access Starfield at 10am and 12pm respectively on September 1. This time was spotted by a Reddit user who shared the photo of the listing on their console.

Advertisement

On the Xbox Series X and S, the game weighs in at 100.19GB for the Standard edition or 117.07GB for the Premium edition. As a reminder, the Standard edition of the game will release on September 6.

Fortunately, it is possible to pre-load Starfield ahead of the big day on both consoles and PC, but bear in mind that the latter version is 125GB on Steam and 139.64GB through the Microsoft Store.

Starfield is Bethesda’s first new IP in a quarter of a century, and expectedly, the developer is waiting for fans to explore its enormous cosmos with bated breath.

“We don’t get many of these in our careers – we don’t get many shots,” director and executive producer Todd Howard explained in an interview. “How people are going to feel about the game can kinda tie you up.”

“But then you realise how much we love it. We’ve got to find a way to enjoy and embrace it, so that we can look back and think, ‘That was good for us,’” he said.

Advertisement

In related news, Starfield players are counting down the days to the game’s release with a timer that counts in sandwiches. The two fans behind the timer said that players should look forward to unexpected events that might happen over the course of the next two days.