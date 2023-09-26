‘Starfield’ update removes Akila City’s magic puddle

Starfield‘s latest patch has solved the issue with a puddle letting an entire shop’s stock to be looted every day, deleting what was a very effective racket for players.

In Akila City, there was a puddle located outside of the Shepherd’s shop that connected to a container below the level. This held all of the shop’s available items and transferring those out of the container and into the player’s inventory did not incur any penalty.

As the stock was replenished every day, the player could continually loot Shepherd’s, sell it on, and wait for the items to return to rake in a significant profit in Starfield with next to no effort.

Advertisement

Bethesda caught on to it though, and in patch 1.7.33 for the role-playing game, the puddle no longer allows access to the container below the shop. “Addressed an issue that allowed for a vendor’s full inventory to be accessible,” read the notes on the developer’s official website.

Other fixes included relocating non-playable characters that were not in their proper place, stopping Star Stations from being labelled as a player-owned ship, changing the inventory menu so that it was not problematic for photosensitive players anymore and “various stability and performance improvements to address crashing and freezes”.

In a recent interview with NME, composer Inon Zur talked through his creative concepts for Starfield‘s score, leaning on the game’s philosophical questions on what it means to be human.

“You cannot really conjure or grasp what’s in space, but you see what your imagination sees,” he said. “Does it matter [if it’s really there]? What do you feel? What do you think? That’s what I tried to do with the music.”

In other gaming news, Idris Elba released a new EP featuring three tracks from Cyberpunk 2077‘s Phantom Liberty – he played the secret agent Solomon Reed in the thriller themed expansion.