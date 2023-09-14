‘Starfield’ updates will add DLSS support and “community requested features”

Bethesda has shared that Starfield will add Nvidia deep learning super sampling (or DLSS) to the game in a future update, alongside other “community requested features” like a field of view slider, ultrawide monitor support and more.

Starfield did not launch with Nvidia DLSS capacities – in spite of the popularity of this brand of graphics card – as AMD and Bethesda entered an agreement for the PC port of the sci-fi game.

Yet, in a new interview AMD gaming chief Frank Azor said that there were no stipulations in their agreement that would block the inclusion of Nvidia DLSS to Starfield.

“Our priority initially is making sure any top blocker bugs or stability issues are addressed, and adding quality-of-life features that many are asking for,” explained Bethesda in an announcement to the game’s Steam entry. The team also thanked fans for their enthusiasm and support for Starfield and feedback on what could be changed.

Starfield‘s first update targeted a few of the most frequently shown issues in the game, and then “a regular interval of updates” will add 32:9 ultra-wide monitor support, brightness and contrast controls, a field of view slider, HDR calibration menu, Nvidia DLSS support and an “eat” button for food.

Optimistically, there will be little to no problems with the updates on PC as Bethesda is “working closely with Nvidia, AMD, and Intel on driver support”.

Lastly, the Starfield team is focusing on built-in mod support for official Creations across all platforms. “We know our PC community is already very active in the modding space and if you have any feedback on how we can make this better, please let us know,” asked Bethesda.

Earlier this month, a paid Nvidia DLSS 3 mod caused controversy after one player “cracked” the mod to let people install it without compensating the original creator.

In other gaming news, Ubisoft Ivory Tower shared the entire soundtrack for The Crew Motorfest, featuring Kim Petras, Tame Impala, The Black Keys and more, ahead of the game’s launch on September 14.