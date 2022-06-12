‘Starfield’ will allow players to visit and explore over 1000 planets

Bethesda has teased extensive new Starfield footage at the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase 2022.

Todd Howard took to the stage to reveal Bethesda’s “most ambitious game ever” in the form of Starfield, the first brand new IP from Bethesda in 25 years.

The trailer shows the player landing down on a planet called Kreet, in the year 2330. Along with the help of a robotic companion, they navigate to a seemingly abandoned research facility – though it’s not long until they’re fighting the pirates who call it home.

Besides an extensive look at how Starfield’s gunplay will work, the trailer also showcased several other features such as the ability to gather a range of crafting materials, Bethesda’s sci-fi take on the studio’s usual lockpicking mechanic, and how exploration in zero-gravity will work.

Once the battle on Kreet is wrapped up, Howard explains that players are invited to attend a meeting with likeminded explorers who want to discover what other mysteries the universe holds. Though the trailer teases that “whatever lies at the end of this road will change humanity,” it won’t be an easy path – as players will need to deal with rival factions who are more than happy to disrupt the interstellar quest.

Toward the end of Bethesda’s presentation, Howard then demonstrated the scope of Starfield: players will be able to land anywhere on each of the game’s planets, of which there are over 1000 to explore.

Following a delay, Starfield is expected to launch in “the first half of 2023”.

It’s been a massive week for gaming: from a campaign reveal for Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 to a slew of indie games revealed at Day Of The Devs 2022, it would be easy for some announcements to slip through your notice – so be sure to keep an eye on our Summer Of Games 2022 roundup.