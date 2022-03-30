‘Starfield’ will cover “so much new ground” for Bethesda, says lead designer

Starfield lead designer and writer, Emil Pagliarulo, has been profiled in a Bethesda blog, where he says “it’s been so awe-inspiring watching Starfield morph into this amazing game, little by little, and with us covering so much new ground”.

It’s an extensive profile (thanks, GameSpot), and he has a lot to say about the development of what is currently one of the most anticipated games of 2022.

Advertisement

In the blog, Pagliarulo said: “There comes a point when you’re working on a game, and it’s just kind of a mess, especially early on, because – news flash! – that’s what game development is.”

“But then you get to that point where systems really start to come online, and things start to work well, and gel, and you see everything forming into the vision you had when you first started on this crazy journey,” added Pagliarulo, who believes that “players are going to lose their minds.”

Pagliarulo has been with Bethesda for 19 years, and he can’t fully remember what his first role was. His first project was on the Bloodmoon expansion for The Elder Scrolls 3: Morrowind, and he thinks he worked as a designer.

His first project in the industry, however, was Thief Gold, at Looking Glass Studios. “That was super exciting for me, because Thief: The Dark Project was my favourite game,” he explained, “so not only was I working in the franchise, but I was also putting my work directly into the existing game I loved so much”.

It’s also been confirmed elsewhere that there be a persuasion mechanic drawn from The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion, and that it’s inspired by “older, hardcore RPGs”. As of right now, Starfield is coming to Game Pass in November this year as one of the big Xbox holiday releases, with fans expecting to hear more about the game in the summer.

Advertisement

In other news, Diablo 4 will include “five distinct regions and hundreds of dungeons” and be “a darker and more grounded interpretation than earlier instalments”.