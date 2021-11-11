‘Starfield’ will have “full mod support” and let players choose their pronouns

Bethesda‘s Todd Howard has shared some news on the studio’s upcoming sci-fi RPG Starfield, touching on what fans can expect from modding tools and character customisation.

In an AMA hosted by Todd Howard yesterday (November 10), the director and executive producer at Bethesda has revealed a surprising amount of news on Starfield, which is set to release in 2022.

On mod support – which is a staple in Bethesda’s Fallout and The Elder Scrolls franchises – Howard revealed the following:

“Our plan [is to] have full mod support like our previous games. Our modding community has been with us for 20 years. We love what they do and hope to see more make a career out of it.”

There’s always been a fairly sturdy pipeline between mods leading to careers at Bethesda – back in August, the head writer of Fallout: London announced they were leaving the project to start a new job at Bethesda.

Elsewhere in the AMA, Howard discusses what fans can expect from character customisation in Starfield – again, an area of gaming that Bethesda’s other RPGs take very seriously.

“Really excited about what the team has done with character creation here. Including choosing background, skills, etc. You also can pick your pronoun (he, she, they) and we’ve recorded all the relevant dialogue to support that choice,” said Howard.

Finally, Howard also revealed when fans would get their first proper look at the title. Upon being asked if Starfield will have any “groundbreaking innovations”, Howard said “we prefer to just show it, which should be next summer. We’re happy with the advancements we’ve been able to make, some of which you can see in the trailer shot in-game”.

In other news, a launch trailer for Skyrim Anniversary Edition has been revealed, showcasing “a decade’s worth of content”.