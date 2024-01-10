Steam cracks down on “illegal” use of AI in games

Valve has announced it will be cutting down on the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in games submitted to the platform.

Before a game is allowed on Steam, developers have to submit a Content Survey to Valve to tell the company exactly what type of game will be hosted. This survey has now been updated to reflect Valve’s stance on AI, with an “AI disclosure section” allowing developers to describe how a game is using AI and which of two pre-defined types of AI it is using.

These two types of AI are described as “Pre-Generated”, which is any content created using the help of AI during game development, and “Live-Generated”, which is content created with AI while a game is running.

In both AI categories, the developer must declare that it is not using “illegal or infringing content”, with Live-Generated AI users having to describe measures that they are taking to ensure that the AI is “not generating illegal content”.

Valve is also introducing a system that allows players to report any illegal content inside a game using “Live-Generated” AI.

“Today’s changes are the result of us improving our understanding of the landscape and risks in the space, as well as talking to game developers using AI, and those building AI tools,” the statement read.

“This will allow us to be much more open to releasing games using AI technology on Steam.”

Valve previously told PC Gamer that it was “the developer’s responsibility to make sure they have the appropriate rights to ship their game” when it came to AI, it also acknowledged that it was “working through how to integrate it into our already-existing review policies”.

