Steam Deck owners can stream Game Pass titles to their device

A new beta for Microsoft Edge allows Steam Deck owners to install the browser and then use it to stream Game Pass games.

The new version of Microsoft Edge for Linux is compatible with the Steam Deck, and Microsoft has shared details on how the hardware can now stream Game Pass games from the cloud. All users need to do is install the browser then opt into the latest beta version. After this, Xbox Cloud Gaming can be used to stream games to the platform, but download only Game Pass titles will not be available. (via PCGamer)

Microsoft has provided step by step instructions on its support website, which users can follow to ensure they install the necessary software correctly.

Advertisement

“We’re particularly excited about this ourselves as we feel it can open new opportunities in the Linux gaming community,” wrote Edge’s community manager on Reddit. “Additionally, you can still play a range of titles from Xbox Game Studios natively on Steam Deck today. Please check here for a list of verified games.”

Earlier this month, Elden Ring launched with issues for both PC and Steam Deck users. However, earlier this week, Valve detailed the fixes coming to the Steam Deck version. These were made more effective because of the platform’s limited GPU/CPU combinations.

Valve coder Pierre-Loup Griffais said, “On the Linux/Proton side, we have a pretty extensive shader pre-caching system with multiple levels of source-level and binary cache representations pre-seeded and shared across users.

“On the Deck, we take this to the next level, since we have a unique GPU/driver combination to target, and the majority of the shaders that you run locally are actually pre-built on servers in our infrastructure.” He added, “when the game is trying to issue a shader compile through its graphics API of choice, those are usually skipped, as we find the pre-compiled cache entry on disk.”

Advertisement

In other news, Hogwarts: Legacy has been confirmed to be coming to the Nintendo Switch. However, details such as release date and if the game will be cloud-only have yet to be shared.