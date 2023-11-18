Steam Next Fest winner ‘Enshrouded’ announces early access date

Enshrouded, a survival action role-playing game that won scores of fans in Steam Next Fest, has announced when it will enter early access.

The game is set in the fictional fantasy land of Embervale which is being slowly yet surely poisoned by the rise of the Shroud. Inside this cloud of corruption, life is twisted into a terrifying imitation of what it was before.

As a Flameborn, the player awakens and must survive in this mesmeric yet treacherous world. Offering “near limitless sandbox and building potential”, they will build bases that attract artisans who then let them forge powerful swords, shields, staffs and bows.

However, developer Keen Games hoped that the inspirations from The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild and Minecraft would conjure a “more welcoming” image of its survival game for curious players, and it appears to have worked.

Enshrouded was the most played game in Steam Next Fest, and managed to secure the title of the most wish-listed title and saw enormous daily active player counts through the event.

The game also has a community that has been cultivated in and since Steam Next Fest. Enshrouded supports up to 16 players exploring and surviving simultaneously.

Therefore, that lets individuals pick how they want to play while still progressing – whether it’s designing the interiors of the base or besting bosses in the depths of the Shroud.

The focus now is delivering a high-quality early access version of the role-playing game “to carry the monumental success of the demo”.

Enshrouded releases in early access on January 24, 2024, exclusively through Steam. It is slated to arrive for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S as well but updates on those versions will be published in due course.

In other gaming news, Dark Souls has been given a nostalgic “demaster” by a modder.