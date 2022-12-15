Steam page hints at a free ‘Unreal Tournament 3’ re-release

It seems that we’ll be getting a free version of Unreal Tournament 3 soon, after a listing for Unreal Tournament 3 X was spotted on Steam.

As first seen by Wario64 (via The Verge), Unreal Tournament 3 X’s Steam page states that the game will be “completely free,” and will provide crossplay between Steam, Epic Games Store and GOG.

It seems that there’s no catch either, as the game’s description promises no “microtransactions and no strings attached. This is the fully-featured, award-winning first-person shooter you fell in love with… completely free.”

True to its word, Unreal Tournament 3 X will apparently offer the full experience of the original game at no cost. The re-release will include all of the original game’s primary modes, alongside the single-player campaign from Unreal Tournament 3 Black.

It looks like the game has been published on Steam a little bit too early – once it was discovered, the page was updated with a message that reads: “This title is currently unavailable and will be available in the future. Stay tuned!”

Unreal Tournament 3 X is coming, completely free with crossplay between Steam, EGS, and GOG https://t.co/mZCrRnoVBj "No microtransactions and no strings attached. This is the fully-featured, award-winning first-person shooter you fell in love with… completely free." pic.twitter.com/dzlRx48ngd — Wario64 (@Wario64) December 14, 2022

There is no listing for Unreal Tournament 3 X on the Epic Games Store or GOG just yet, but they will likely appear on those platforms once the game has been officially announced.

At the time of writing, the game’s Steam page lists a confusing release date of November 19, 2007 – which is the date the original game released on PC.

There’s no word as to when exactly Unreal Tournament 3 X will release – but given that the information looks to have leaked out earlier than planned, we likely won’t have long to wait before we have more information from Epic Games.

