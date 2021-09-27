Steam top selling games this week include ‘New World’ and ‘CS:GO’

The Steam global best selling charts for the week ending September 26 include the upcoming MMO New World and the latest CS:GO DLC.

As reported by PCGamesN, the updated SteamDB best sellers list shows that CS:GO – Operation Riptide has claimed the number one spot for the past week after launching on September 22. The newest DLC features new maps, an overhauled mission system, as well as new ways to play specific game modes.

Following closely behind is Amazon Game Studio‘s soon to be released MMO, New World. The game is set to launch tomorrow (September 28) and is one of the most highly anticipated games of the year. The MMO was previously set to release last month before it was delayed and has received a number of open betas for the public.

New World has been available to preorder for some time, but it looks like the reason for its sudden surge in sales is due to its upcoming release date.

Other notable titles included in the Steam best-selling charts for the week include the battle royale Naraka: Bladepoint as well as FIFA 22, Deathloop, Timberborn and Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator.

Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator was recently in the news for competing with New World for the title of the top-selling Steam game. Potion Craft is “an alchemist simulator where you physically interact with your tools and ingredients to brew potions”, all while selling your goods to a town that depends on your service.

Meanwhile, it turns out you can use an Xbox Kinect to play the Final Fantasy XIV Dancer Job.