‘Stormgate’ is a free real-time strategy game by ex-‘Starcraft’ developers

Frost Giant Studios has revealed Stormgate, an upcoming real-time strategy (RTS) game that has the backing of major publishers like Riot Games and Kakao Games.

Revealed during Summer Game Fest 2022, Stormgate is a free-to-play RTS title created by some of the leading developers behind Blizzard Entertainment‘s Starcraft 2.

Stormgate is being created in Unreal Engine 5, which Frost Giant Studios says will allow the game to “support hundreds of units” appearing in combat.

Stormgate is currently in pre-alpha testing. Beta testing is scheduled to begin in 2023, and sign-ups are available here.

The game will be set hundreds of years in the future, in a post-apocalyptic environment where humans use mechs to wage war against demons. As explained by Frost Giant Studios, “players will harvest resources, build bases, [and] train units” to secure victory. While two factions – “industrious” humans or “demonic” aliens – have been announced, Frost Giant Studios that at least one more faction is planned.

Stormgate will include a chapter-based campaign, as well as several options for multiplayer. Besides “traditional high skill ladder matchmaking”, Stormgate will also include several more relaxed game modes – including a three-person co-op game that pits friends against increasingly difficult waves of AI.

The RTS already has the interest of several major backers – earlier in the year, Stormgate raised £18.4million in funding from companies including PUBG‘s Kakao Games and League Of Legends developer Riot Games. Much of this interest has been generated due to many of Frost Giant Studios’ developers being former Blizzard developers, and much of the team played a big part in creating Starcraft 2.

As detailed on Frost Giant Studios’ team page, the studio is made up of Starcraft 2‘s production director, lead engineer, lead artist and lead designer to name just a few. Frost Giant Games co-founder Tim Campell was also the game director for Wasteland 3, and is also credited as the lead campaign designer for Warcraft 3: The Frozen Throne.

It’s been a busy night for game announcements – to catch up on anything you may have missed, visit our Summer Of Games 2022 roundup.