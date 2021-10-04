‘Stranger Of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin’ will launch as an Epic Games exclusive

Square Enix has confirmed that Stranger Of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin will launch in March 2022 as an Epic Games Store exclusive.

During the Tokyo Game Show 2021 last week (October 1) a brand new trailer debuted for the upcoming Final Fantasy title along with an official release date of March 18, 2022. Square Enix also revealed that the game will launch on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via the Epic Games Store.

However, the publisher has now confirmed that Stranger Of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin will be exclusive to the Epic Games Store for PC players, meaning it won’t be available on any other launcher such as Steam.

It’s unconfirmed at this time whether the game will be arriving on other digital storefronts in the future.

A brand new demo featuring a new multiplayer element is also available to play right now on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. The previous demo was released back in June during E3 2021.

Stranger Of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin is a dark fantasy reinterpretation of the first Final Fantasy game and will follow the main protagonist Jack Garland and his party. The new trailer introduced a new female character called Neon who will join Jack on his journey and will be the fourth “Warrior of Light” in the party.

Right now, fans can pre-order both a physical and digital standard edition of the game or a digital deluxe version which will include the main game, an art book, a soundtrack, a DLC season pass as well as pre-order bonus content.

