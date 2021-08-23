Strategy titan ‘Crusader Kings 3’ is likely coming to console in series first

Crusader Kings 3 has been rated for a console release, meaning the in-depth strategy game could soon be coming to PlayStation and Xbox consoles.

First spotted by Gematsu, the Taiwan Digital Game Rating Committee has rated Crusader Kings 3 for PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. While the grand strategy game has always been a PC exclusive, this rating means it’s likely that console fans will get their hands on the game at some point in the future.

The port follows news earlier this year that fellow Paradox Interactive game Stellaris would also be appearing on consoles, which Paradox claimed was the “first ever grand strategy game” to arrive on Xbox and Playstation consoles.

Crusader Kings 3 is a “historical grand strategy experience” where players control the lineage of a royal or noble house throughout history, growing their influence over the years via shady intrigue, political maneuvering and all-out warfare.

When Crusader Kings 3 launched back in September 2020, our review scored it five out of five and praised the fact that “each playthrough of Crusader Kings 3 feels like writing a gripping novel full of intrigue and excitement, one that is only limited by the player’s imagination”.

While the grand strategy genre can often be intimidating to try out, our review also noted that the third Crusader Kings makes significant strides to make the genre accessible to new players, resulting in “hundreds of hours of fun for players unfamiliar with this niche genre.”

The Crusader Kings series – as well as other Paradox strategy games – are praised highly for the intricate level of strategic depth that players can enjoy, however they are often criticised for racking up significant costs in DLC price.

