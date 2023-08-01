Streamer completes “hitless” ‘Elden Ring’ run by using a saxophone

A Twitch streamer completed Elden Ring in less than three hours using an electric saxophone as a controller, and he didn’t sustain any hits throughout his playthrough.

DrDeComposing has beaten a number of other games in the same genre using the saxophone, including Bloodborne, the Dark Souls games and Demon’s Souls remake released in 2020. It’s likely through these achievements that the streamer had the confidence and the skill to take on Elden Ring in his latest playthrough.

Last night, I beat Elden Ring (any%) without taking a single hit while using an electric saxophone as a game controller; the World's First No-Hit Run of Elden Ring using a non-traditional controller (e.g. dance pad, Guitar Hero controller, etc). THE HITLESS DOOT RUN IS COMPLETE! pic.twitter.com/6jhtC7luzU — twitch.tv/DrDeComposing (@DrDeComposing) July 31, 2023

Previously, DrDeComposing had played Elden Ring with his electric saxophone but he had endured one hit and no deaths. As a result, the pressure was on to finish the game again with the same controller and with no hits whatsoever. Impressively enough, the streamer managed in in less than two and a half hours with his audience fascinated by his strategies.

It isn’t the most tuneful thing to listen to when the streamer was dodging around the final boss of the game, the Elden Beast, but the crowd went wild when the enemy was eliminated.

Due to the sheer difficulty level of Elden Ring, it encouraged a number of players to up the ante with unconventional challenges or controllers. Another streamer, Perrikaryal, completed the game with mind control where she had to visualise “pushing something heavy forwards” to trigger her character into attacking.

Moreover, YouTuber PointCrow was over the moon when their pet goldfish triumphed over Malenia in fewer attempts than their owner.

With the expansion Shadow of the Erdtree on its way, it’s doubtless that even more players will test their mettle against the brutal combat in new areas and with new weapons.

In other gaming news, Larian Studios wants Baldur’s Gate 3 to be Steam Deck Verified in time for its launch because “it looks rad.”