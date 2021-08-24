Streamer Dr Disrespect is apparently suing Twitch after his ban

Streamer Dr Disrespect says he is suing Twitch after the platform banned him for an unknown reason back in June 2020.

Speaking during his latest YouTube live stream – as spotted by Dot Esports – Dr Disrespect said that he’s known for months the reason he was banned from Twitch, and this is the reason why he is suing.

When discussing the actual reason behind his mystery ban during his stream, he said: “I can’t talk about it, but a lot of people ask me, ‘Do you know the reason?’ Yeah, I do know the reason why now. I’ve known for months now—the reason why.”

Doc just said he knows why he got banned and he's suing the fuck outta Twitch … GOOD Firm Handshakes Boss🤝 pic.twitter.com/bLYoMQv2vk — Lord Vega (@LordVega) August 23, 2021

“And I’ll just say this right now, champs: there’s a reason why we’re suing the fuck out of them. I don’t know how else to put it. The amount of damages and—you just don’t… Nah, nah.”

Dr Disrepect – real name Herschel “Guy” Beahm IV – didn’t reveal any further information regarding his ban so it remains unclear as to why Twitch banned him over a year ago and neither has the platform. When it comes to banning streamers Twitch will usually send a statement to the streamer saying that they were in “violation of our Community Guidelines or Terms of Service”.

Beahm’s streaming persona has long been at the centre of a number of controversies, including livestreaming from the inside of a public restroom during E3 2019. The incident earned the streamer a two-week ban on Twitch, but his account was restored on June 25 2019.

At the time of his most-recent and ongoing ban, the streamer had more than 23,000 Twitch subscribers, according to TwitchTracker but now streams full-time on his YouTube channel with over 3.46 million subscribers.

Elsewhere, Twitch streamers are planning on holding a protest amidst the ‘hate raid’ trend called #ADayOffTwitch. The movement was started after several minority streamers were experiencing mass harassment during their broadcast’s with many bot accounts spamming hateful speech.

The Twitch boycott will take place on September 1 and streamers are encouraged not to stream on that day in the hopes that the platform will take action over the hate raid problem.