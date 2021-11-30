Streamer Ludwig has signed an exclusivity deal with YouTube

Full-time streamer Ludwig Ahgren has announced that he has signed an exclusivity deal with YouTube Gaming.

Ludwig, who is one of Twitch‘s most popular streamers, shared the news yesterday (November 29) that he has signed a new deal and will begin streaming on YouTube Gaming today (November 30).

This means that once Ludwig makes the move to YouTube, he will no longer be partnered with Twitch and will lose his verification badge on the streaming site.

You can check out Ludwig’s announcement video below:

The exclusivity deal also means that he will be unable to stream on both YouTube and Twitch at the same time–something that non-partnered Twitch streamers can do–and will solely be playing games and chatting to his viewers on YouTube instead.

Twitch responded to the news on Twitter saying: “You’re a mogul in every sense, Ludwig. Best of luck and keep doing big things out there.”

Back in April, Ludwig live-streamed his daily life for over a month, one of the longest-running streams of all time. During that time, the streamer ended with over 280,000 subscribers, breaking Twitch records.

Ludwig isn’t the first streamer to make the move from Twitch to YouTube. Valkyrae–now a co-owner of the eSports organisation 100 Thieves–signed an exclusivity deal with the platform back in 2020 and has become the largest female streamer on YouTube.

Other notable figures include Dr Lupo, CouRageJD, and TimtheTatman. On the other hand, Disguised Toast recently made the return to Twitch after his Facebook Gaming deal ended.

