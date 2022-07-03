‘Street Fighter 6’ director says Modern Control Type isn’t an “easy mode”

The director of upcoming fighting game Street Fighter 6 has outlined how the new “Modern Control Type” isn’t an easy mode, and should be used in the competitive scene.

This comes from an interview with Street Fighter 6 producer Shuhei Matsumoto and director Takayuki Nakayama with Game Informer at Summer Game Fest. The newest Capcom fighting game is set to introduce a more simplified control method, which the developer hopes will make the series more approachable.

“Competitive balance is essential, it comes down to us doing our best,” said Nakayama. “That’s the truth. But really, the answer is [the] Modern Control Type, which is not an “Easy Mode.”

“If someone wants to play [with the] Modern Control Type in a competitive setting like in a tournament, they should. It’s simply a different avenue for players who want it.”

Street Fighter 6’s new Modern Control Type essentially makes it easier to pull off complicated combos and big moves, which combines a directional button and the “Special Move” button to do these moves.

As outlined by journalist Jon Peltz in our preview of the game, the new control type looks to be a perfect way to get new players into the complex fighting game genre. “As someone who is abysmal at fighting games, I can attest that I defeated strangers at the Summer Games Festival using these new functions, which bodes well for other newbies. Get this: I was even able to parry attacks fairly consistently, which absolutely shocked us.”

​​Street Fighter 6 launches on Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5 and PC in 2023.

