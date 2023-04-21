‘Street Fighter 6’ launches surprise PlayStation beta, with Xbox and PC to come

Capcom has kicked off a surprise Street Fighter 6 beta for PlayStation users, though fans of the upcoming fighting game will need to wait until next week to play on Xbox or PC.

The Street Fighter 6 showcase was broadcast last night (April 20), where Capcom revealed it was dropping a demo immediately after the stream ended.

“Create your avatar, explore World Tour mode and start fighting,” teased Lil Wayne, who hosted the showcase.

While the Street Fighter 6 beta is available now on PS4 and PS5, it won’t arrive on PC or Xbox Series X|S until next Wednesday (April 26).

While Capcom has not announced a closing date for the beta, a recent blog post from the studio has confirmed what will be on offer. Both Luke and Ryu will be available as playable characters, while players will also be able to create and control their own avatar — which Capcom noted will carry through to the full version of the game when it launches in June.

The beta will also let players try out the beginning of Street Fighter 6‘s single-player World Tour mode, along with One On One fights and a range of tutorials and character guides for newcomers.

However, some parts of the game – such as its multiplayer modes and full roster of fighters – will not be available to try out during the beta. Likewise, only two of the game’s commentators – Aru and Vicious – will be present in the beta, meaning fans will have to wait a few more months to hear WWE star Zelina Vega commentate their matches.

Street Fighter 6 is set to release on June 2, and will feature a roster of 18 fighters at launch. However, it’s shaping up to be a very busy month for gamers — Blizzard Entertainment will launch Diablo 4 just days after Street Fighter 6 launches, which in turn will be followed by Final Fantasy 16 on June 22.