‘Street Fighter 6’ to include ‘Street Fighter 2’ DLC costumes

During Capcom’s San Diego Comic-Con appearance, the publisher announced that classic Street Fighter 2 downloadable content (DLC) costumes would be added to the upcoming Street Fighter 6.

The announcement was accompanied by a Twitter post that reads: “Ryu, Chun-Li, and Guile’s classic looks make their return in Street Fighter 6! Perfect to remind everyone what legends they are.”

The tweet also included pictures of the three in their old-school outfits, and it’s reported that Chun-Li can also perform her Street Fighter 2 taunt, which retains its hit detection.

Ryu, Chun-Li, and Guile's classic looks make their return in #StreetFighter6! Perfect to remind everyone what legends they are. 🥋 pic.twitter.com/mihmRqH2qe — Street Fighter (@StreetFighter) July 22, 2022

Advertisement

Returning character Luke and his rival Jamie, who was revealed as Street Fighter 6’s first newcomer, are also both getting alternate outfits inspired by the new Metro City location. Luke’s hoodie and gloves are replaced by sleeker items of clothing with camo patterns, while he also dons a backward cap. Meanwhile, Jamie’s other costumes gives him a puffy bommer-type jacket with tracksuit bottoms.

It’s currently unknown whether the DLC will be paid or free, or whether it will be available at launch. It’s also unconfirmed if other characters will be getting alternate costumes, although the only confirmed characters so far are the five mentioned, so it seems likely that more costumes will be announced as the characters themselves are announced.

Street Fighter 6 is set to release sometime in 2023 for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC, and will be the first entry to use Capcom’s proprietary RE Engine.

Capcom is looking to have a busy 2023, with the new entry in the iconic fighting game franchise also releasing alongside the likes of the Resident Evil 4 remake, Mega Man Battle Network: Legacy Collection, and two new IP in Exoprimal and Pragmata.

Advertisement

In other news, Hideki Kamiya, the creator of the Bayonetta franchise, has stated that Nintendo has never asked PlatinumGames to censor the titles. This is following the announcement of the new “Naive Angel Mode”, which covers up the lead witch from going completely nude in certain scenes.