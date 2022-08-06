‘Street Fighter 6’ trailer focuses on Real-Time Commentary feature

Capcom has released a new Street Fighter 6 trailer that focuses on the commentators for the game’s Real Time Commentary feature.

During an EVO 2022 panel yesterday (August 5), Capcom shared a brand-new trailer that revealed that Tasty Steve and James Chen are the next commentators to join the Real Time Commentary Feature in Street Fighter 6.

Tasty Steve will be the Play-by-Play Commentator who will bring “his trademark hype and charisma to the match.” Meanwhile, James Chen is the first Color Commentator who will provide analysis to complement the action. You can check out the reveal trailer below:

Both commentators will be joining Vicious and Aru, who were revealed back in June. The trailer also provided some fresh footage of Street Fighter 6 fighters Guile, Luke, Chun-Li, and Jamie, including their move sets and final winning animations, as well as some glimpses at new stages and new music tracks.

The gameplay also demonstrated how the Real-Time Commentary feature will work, similar to how commentators will analyse moments during sports games and esports events.

Street Fighter 6 was announced back in February and is set to release early next year for Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5 and PC. During the June Sony State Of Play, it was confirmed that the next game in the franchise will also feature an open-world mode described as “a single-player immersive story mode that pushes the boundaries of what a fighting game is and allows you to leave your own legacy within Street Fighter 6 with your player avatar.”

In NME‘s preview, Jon Peltz said: “…it seems like this one will be a pleasure to both watch and play, especially if Capcom continue to support it as well as they have every other mainline Street Fighter title.”

