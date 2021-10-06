‘Street Fighter V’ releases new costumes to support Breast Cancer Research

Street Fighter V is supporting Breast Cancer Research by giving Chun-Li and Ryu some rather cool and very pink new costumes.

Teaming up with the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, game developer Capcom has announced two new costumes for Street Fighter V characters, Chun-Li and Ryu, which are being sold to raise funds for the charity.

“These special edition pink hued charity costumes are designed to bring more awareness and support for breast cancer research,” reads the official press release.

These limited-edition costumes for Chun-Li and Ryu will be available on the PS4 and Steam versions of Street Fighter V from October 12 until November 12, 2021. The costumes can be bought individually or as a bundle, with all proceeds going to the BCRF.

“This year, breast cancer became the most common cancer worldwide, impacting 2.3 million people,” said president and CEO of the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, Myra Biblowit.

“The need for better, more effective treatments has never been greater. We’re grateful for the opportunity to highlight this critical need through Capcom’s wide reach. Through this partnership, we are poised to make a direct and tangible impact on advancing lifesaving science—together.”

Capcom will donate 100% of the proceeds from sales of these costumes to the BCRF until November 12. This is subject to a guaranteed minimum donation of £18,450 (or $25,000).

Although there’s currently no indication how much these Street Fighter V costumes will cost, you won’t have to wait long as they’re available to purchase next week.

