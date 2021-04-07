‘Street Fighter V’ Spring update takes first look at Oro and Akira

Capcom‘s Street Fighter V Spring Update has provided more details on the upcoming fighters to join the roster in Season 5.

This includes a closer look at returning fighters Rose and Oro, as well as a first look of new fighter Akira.

Similar to other characters in Street Fighter V‘s roster, Akira originates from another fighting game series developed by Capcom, Rival Schools.

In a short trailer, which debuted during the Spring Update and you can view below, she is seen arriving at Sakura’s stage on a motorcycle before showing off some of her movesets, which include an aerial combo attack.

The trailer ends with another surprise cameo as it appears she is able to summon her big brother Daigo as a special move.

The Spring Update also provided a breakdown of Oro, as detailed in the PlayStation Blog. Although he was last playable in Street Fighter III, he has actually already appeared in other characters’ stories in Street Fighter V.

Another character shown during the update was Rose, last seen in Street Fighter IV. As well as showcasing her new V-Skills, the update confirmed that Rose would be joining the Street Fighter V roster on April 19.

All characters can be unlocked by purchasing the Season 5 Pass. This is available as a Character Pass or a Premium Pass, with the latter including two stages and additional costumes.

Capcom is also among Nintendo, Xbox, Konami, Ubisoft and Take-Two Interactive who will be participating at E3’s online-only event this summer.