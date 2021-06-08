‘Streets of Rogue’ developer DogHelm snapped up by TinyBuld

US indie developer TinyBuild has acquired Streets of Rogue developer DogHelm, which consists of one-man team Matt Dabrowski.

The deal is valued at £4.5million ($6.5million) over the next three years (if certain goals are met) and is made up of cash and newly issued shares. It will also see DogHelm founder Matt Dabrowski join TinyBuild, where he will head up the development of a Streets of Rogue sequel.

It was noted that Streets of Rogue, a roguelite with fast-paced top-down gameplay that launched in July 2019, is the highest-rated title in TinyBuild’s portfolio, based on Steam users.

“We are delighted to announce the first deal following our successful listing on AIM earlier this year. As a public company we have an even more powerful platform from which we can deliver on our organic and M&A growth ambitions,” said TinyBuild CEO Alex Nichiporchik.

Adding that: “Our goal is to expand our position as a leading global developer and publisher, focusing on IP ownership while creating long-term scalable franchises across multiple media formats. 2020 has seen significant progress towards that ambition, and we look to the future with confidence.”

Streets of Rogue is available to purchase across PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and PC.

TinyBuild is best known for its Hello Neighbor stealth horror game. A sequel was previously announced and is expected to debut sometime in 2021.

There’s a good chance we may find out more at this year’s E3, as the studio has already partnered with the digital event.